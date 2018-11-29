Join in with the Christmas activities at Dunstable Downs

The National Trust is inviting young children in Bedfordshire to join them at Dunstable Downs this December for a range of Christmas activities.

The festivities kick off this weekend with Breakfast with Father Christmas in the View Café, this will be on every weekend in December at 9.30am or 10.30am. Booking is essential and there is a free Christmas Carol Trail with a children’s breakfast booked.

Children can also join in with Christmas Crafts every weekend, from 10.30am till 2pm, they will be able to make unique decorations from natural materials gathered in the Downs.

Also taking part every weekend is the Christmas Carol Trail, from 1.30pm till 3pm. The 12 Days of Christmas themed trail will lead visitors through the Chute Wood to discover some wonderful wildlife. For prices visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/dunstable-downs-and-whipsnade-estate.