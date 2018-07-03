Join midwives at open day

Midwives from the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital are organising an open day for mothers-to-be on Wednesday, July 11.

Mums-to-be and families are invited to MAMA (the Maternity and Mothers Meeting day), they will be taken on a tour of the department, the delivery rooms and the accommodation.

They will also be told about what birthing options are available at the hospital, home births, and which services are provided to mothers at the hospital.

Stella Roberts, Consultant Midwife at the hospital said: “We look forward to this event giving us the opportunity to talking to the local families, to hear about their experiences of our maternity services and ask for their valuable feedback on any future plans or ideas to ensure we continue to offer services that our local communities want and need.

“By hosting the interactive workshop Whose Shoes” we will gain user feedback in a highly interactive lively, creative and fun way.”

There will be free parking for the open day, which will be from 5.30pm till 8pm.