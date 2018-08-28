Join showcase celebrating diversity of Luton through food and dance

Luton-based Att10tive social enterprise will be co-ordinating a project called one Luton, celebrating the diversity of the town’s population using food and dance as tools and they are looking for people to get involved

One Luton will be a series of stories and events from October to early next year with people involved from schools, colleges, university, dance and community groups.

Montell Neufville, managing director of att10tive, said “This is a wonderful opportunity for us to showcase what is great about the town, to allow such a diverse group of people getting involved in the planning organising and performing of this event.

“It will consist of a number of personal stories, some through poetry, through dance and of course we need to celebrate the town through food. We are looking for people over the age of 15 from any part of the town. Some will be co-ordinators, actors, promoters on social media, dancers or you might have another skill you want to showcase. If you want to get involved let us know.”

To get involved contact att10tie@gmail.com and for further information contact Montell Neufville on 07943 643354.