Jump Arena Luton closure remains a mystery

Luton residents were not jumping for joy, as The Galaxy’s popular trampoline centre closed suddenly due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Indoor park, Jump Arena, which boasted over 20,000sq ft of bouncing space and cost £800,000, opened in 2016 and proved to be a big hit with the townsfolk.

However, on March 4 the centre closed, and a sign from The Galaxy Centre was left on the park door, stating: “We are sorry to announce that due to unforeseen circumstances Jump Arena has closed.”

Before it shut, the centre boasted activities such as dodgeball, a foam pit, basketball, an obstacle course and a separate parkour area, while the business has two other centres, one in Gateshead, and another in Leeds.

The park in the Galaxy Centre was Jump Arena’s second venue, but The Galaxy Centre was unable to comment on the reason the arena closed.

A spokeswoman said: “Whilst it is disappointing that Jump Arena have decided to close at The Galaxy it follows strong recent trading by key occupiers including Cineworld, Nando’s and Wetherspoon.

“We are in discussions with a number of potential alternative occupiers and will work with the council and other stakeholders to ensure the future viability and success of the scheme.”

The Luton Herald&Post contacted Jump Arena for a comment, but the company did not respond before the newspaper went to press.

However, although a reply was not received from the business, the trampoline tale continues, as the Jump Arena website states that a park will be “coming soon to Leicester” - despite the business closing its Luton centre.

Meanwhile, the reason the Luton park was shut remains a mystery...

>The Galaxy Centre sign also stated: “For all enquiries, or refund requests, please use the form on their website: www.jumparena.co.uk/location/luton.”