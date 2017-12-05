Kazmicks is back open for business

Kazmicks Café in Dunstable is open again after it was forced to close for six days following a break-in.

Thieves broke into the family-run café in Queensway, overnight on November 22. The owners called the police when they arrived to open up.

The water damage from the burglary at Kazmicks

Michael Graham, who runs the café with his wife Karen, said: “They broke in through the toilet upstairs and landed on the sink breaking it and the pipework which resulted in it flooding downstairs. The damage to the cafe was all water damage, they searched downstairs and broke into a spare till we have, but we leave nothing on site so they got away with nothing, thankfully. But because of all the water damage it meant we had to shut while we repaired it all and got it all tidied up. The police sent SOCO to try and get fingerprints but everything was so wet I don’t think they got anything. We have worked hard to get the place back up and running, we opened again last Wednesday and it is great to see all our customers again.”

Bedfordshire Police are investigating. A spokesman for the force said: “Between 3.45pm on Wednesday 22 November and 7.45am on Thursday 23 November someone broke into the café. While breaking in they trod on the sink which subsequently broke and caused the property to flood. The offender carried out a search of the property.”

If you have information call 101 quoting JD/51381/17.