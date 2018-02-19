KFC restaurants in Luton and Dunstable are open today despite the company experiencing a chicken shortage

The new KFC restaurant in The Mall Luton is open today, despite a number of restaurants across the country closing after failing to receive a chicken delivery.

A number of restaurants across the country have remained shut since Saturday, February 17, with bosses citing a ‘delivery hiccup’ as the cause.

KFC has confirmed on its website that the restaurant in Hatters Way Retail Park, Luton and White Lion Retail Park, Dunstable, were open as of 9.18pm last night (Sunday).

The restaurant in The Mall Luton, which opened in November, KFC in High Street South, Dunstable, and Dunstable Road, were not on the Open list but are open.

The company says it is now investigating how many stores have been affected.

In a statement, a KFC spokesman said: “We’ve brought a new delivery partner onboard, but they’ve had teething problems - getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex.

“We won’t compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed, and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours.

“We know that this might have inconvenienced some of you over the last few days, and disappointed you when you wanted your fried chicken fix - we’re really sorry about that.”