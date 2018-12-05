L&D’s beautiful ‘Light up a Life’ ceremony will support NICU parents

Luton and Dunstable University Hospital is inviting residents to its beautiful ‘Light up a Life’ ceremony in support the NICU Parents Accommodation.

On Thursday, December 6, at 6pm the main hospital entrance will be lit up with decorations, as staff, patients and members of the community to gather to celebrate the beginning of the festive season.

With music provided by Hadrians Academy School Choir and refreshments on offer in the warm afterwards, it is set to be an enjoyable evening.

Throughout the Christmas period people are able to purchase lights on the tree as a Christmas gift or in memory of a loved one.

The funds raised from purchasing a light on the tree help support the NICU Parents Accommodation.

Community Fundraiser Bianca-Lee John, said: “Thank you once again for all your support in 2018.

“It has been an amazing year. We always like to end the year with a special celebration to show our appreciation to everyone in the community and to our staff and patients with the tree lighting ceremony, we hope many of you will come along.

“The fundraising team would like to wish you all a very Happy Christmas and prosperous 2019.”

She added: “More than 900 premature and sick babies were treated in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit last year, and with parents wanting to spend as much time with them as possible it was often very difficult for families because we didn’t have adequate facilities for them to stay on the unit.

“We need to raise £15,000 a year to run our parents’ accommodation facilities, so that parents’ can be close to their babies therefore these donations continue to allow us to provide this facility to families free of charge which is a very important to us and to them.”