L&D says ‘huge thank you’ at grand opening of new suite for young cancer patients

Luton and Dunstable University Hospital (L&D) is saying a huge thank you to fundraisers, as it opens “superb new facilities for young cancer patients”.

The infirmary was delighted to open its new paediatric oncology rooms last week, meaning children receiving treatment for cancer will have their stay made as comfortable as possible.

One of the L&D's young patients, six year old Mason, had the honour of cutting the ribbon

The newly-refurbished suite has created a third more space, and the rooms have been specially designed to adapt to children of different ages, with storage for toys, as well as space on the floor marked as a play area.

Sarah Amexheta, head of fundraising at the L&D, said: “We hope these facilities will inspire hope and comfort for the familieswho are going through such a difficult time.

“The year-long project has been funded through the hospital charity by generous donations in the community, from local supermarkets and grant giving trusts and we would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has supported us.”

Families can also benefit from adjustable lighting, so that children suffering with light sensitivity due to treatment or their condition are not stuck in a room with halogen lighting. Additonally, there is a small kitchenette and sofa bed so that parents can stay with their child.

Mason tests the new sofa

The facilities are so important because the young patients have to be treated in isolation.

An L&D spokeswoman, said: “Children between the ages of one and 16 with cancer or leukaemia are admitted to the children’s wards for ongoing treatment that can last from several months to years.

“Those with leukaemia are on a treatment programme of 2-3 years and during that time they may require hospital admission every month in addition to attendances for day procedures such as transfusions.

“These young patients have to be treated in isolation, because of their very high risk of infection; they have no access to the paediatric play room, teaching room or communal facilities.”