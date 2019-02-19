Large Kensworth cannabis factory shut down and weapons including swords and gun seized

A large cannabis factory was shut down today by Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable Community Policing Teams.

Officers were at a property in Spratts Lane, Kensworth, after receiving reports of suspicious behaviour yesterday (Monday).

Credit: Bedfordshire Police

The force posted on Facebook: “The property was seriously damaged by the offenders who destroyed the walls and chimney ducts in order to set up the cannabis factory.

“If you are a private landlord always make sure that you check on your property this might prevent you from having tens of thousands of pounds in repairs.”

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman, said: “Officers were in Kensworth today (Tuesday) after receiving reports of suspicious behaviour at a property yesterday (Monday).

“Response officers initially attended the property at 11pm on Monday and found a large number of cannabis plants.

Credit: Bedfordshire Police

“Today police officers attended to dismantle the factory, seize the plants, and also seized a number of weapons.”

Credit: Bedfordshire Police

Credit: Bedfordshire Police

Credit: Bedfordshire Police