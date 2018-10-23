Last orders for yet another pub in Dunstable

Residents in Dunstable have been left disappointed by the news that another pub in the town will be closing its doors.

The Bird in Hand, on High Street North, has confirmed that it will be closing but no date has been given to the landlords.

The pub has been closed this week following a flood at the weekend but it hopes to re-open to customers later in the week.

Alan Downes, a regular at the pub, contacted the Gazette after he heard rumours that the pub was going to close for good.

He said: “I have been going there for over 20 years, I and many others have been kept in the dark and we just want to know what is happening. I think it is a crying shame if another of Dunstable’s long established pubs goes.”

People have been commenting on the news on the Dunstable Gazette Facebook page and sharing their memories of their time at the pub.

Chris Quelch commented: “Remember fondly my friend Paul Shaw & his family running the Bird in Hand in the 70’s £ 80’s, great place right next door old fire station explore as kids.

“Sadly now like most pubs closing down as more people stay home, or go out as treat. Social aspect we now losing, plus more people worry over weight, stay fitter n healthier just few reasons I guess so.”

Lesley Garrard posted on the Facebook post: “This is my local and would be really unhappy if this closes.

“If it does let’s hope it is no more houses as Dunstable is already struggling with traffic and services.”

Alan added: “The biggest miss will be meeting friends and sharing laughs while

having a drink, the best memory would be when my wife and I used to spend Saturday nights with my late sister and her husband who were regulars since the late 60s.”

A spokesman for the pub, which plans to be open to customers over the next few days, said: “We will soon be back to normal. As to the company intentions...no idea. There are so many rumours going around, but nothing from head office.”

A spokesman for Milton Pubs and Taverns, which owns the pub, had not responded to requests for an interview as the Gazette went to press.