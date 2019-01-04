Lego City’s Chase McCain is calling in at The Mall Luton

Meet the detective: Chase McCain is coming to Luton.

As part of The Entertainer’s event and located in the store, Chase McCain will be taking time out from solving cases to come and meet families and shoppers of all ages, from 10am until 4pm.

The appearance of Chase McCain comes just as the new film ‘Lego Movie 2’ is scheduled to arrive in cinemas in February.

The free event will give shoppers and fans the chance to meet Chase McCain and have their photograph taken.

Shoppers can also share their pictures of them meeting Chase and upload it to Facebook or Twitter using the hashtag #TheEntertainerVIP to be in with the chance of winning at £25 store voucher.

Lavinia Douglass, marketing manager at The Mall Luton, said: “What a great way to start the new year by welcoming Lego City’s Detective Chase McCain, who’ll be meeting families and posing for pictures at The Entertainer Store.”