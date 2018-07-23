Leighton Buzzard newlyweds get a cheer from Party in the Park revellers in Dunstable

A couple from Leighton Buzzard were greeted by unexpected cheers from a crowd of strangers after they tied the knot in Dunstable on Saturday.

Karl and Lizzy, the new Mr and Mrs Porter, of Centauri Close, were married in the Grove House Register Office as music festival Party in the Park was taking place nearby.

Mr and Mrs Porter got married on Saturday and were cheered by the crowd at Party in the Park in Dunstable. Photo by John Chatterley

When leaving the gardens and, after an acknowledgement from the Belle Tones who were playing on stage at the time, the crowd started to applaud the newlyweds.

Lizzy said: “It was a really good day, to come out to the crowd cheering was a bit surreal but a lovely gesture and it made it more memorable.

“We went to Whipsnade after and then had a lovely meal.”

The couple who have been together three years and have a two-year-old daughter, who was their flower girl for their special day, will not be going on a honeymoon, instead they plan to go to Yarmouth later in the year.