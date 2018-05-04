Lib Dems’ narrow victory by 8 votes in Houghton Regis by-election

The Liberal Democrats scraped to victory in yesterday’s Houghton Regis Town Council by-election, beating their nearest rivals by just eight votes.

The by-election for the seat of Houghton Hall followed the death of Liberal Democrat Cllr Robin Hines on January 27.

The final results were:

> YVONNE FARRELL, Liberal Democrats - 557 votes (38.81%)

> ALEX BUTLER, The Labour Party - 549 votes (38.25%)

> ROGER GIUGNO, Time for Houghton to be Heard - 329 votes (22.92%)

Winning candidate Cllr Yvonne Farrell said: “I am extremely happy to be elected as a Liberal Democrat councillor for the Houghton Hall ward.

“I would like to sincerely thank the people who took the time to cast their vote and it is an honour to have the seat caused by the sad death of Cllr Robin Hines.

“It will be a privilege to be working with staff, fellow councillors and the wider community.”

Leader of the Liberal Democrats on the town council, Cllr Ken Wattingham, added: “Thank you to all residents who support us. It was a very close contest with Labour and we are relieved to have succeeded.”

Cllr Farrell said that she had particular interests in road safety, the environment and leisure, and looks forward to hearing the issues from residents and taking action.

Voter turnout in the by-election was 23.05%, more than double the previous by-election in the ward which saw a 9.57% turnout