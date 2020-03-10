Liberal Democrats select its candidate for the Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner

The Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner election is taking place on Thursday, May 7

Jas Parmar, from Clifton, has been selected as the Liberal Democrat Candidate for the Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner.

Jas Parmar

Jas, who is the Post Master at Kempston Post Office, said: “I’m very pleased to be selected as the Liberal Democrat Candidate for Police and Crime Commissioner here in Bedfordshire.

“I’ve lived with my family in Clifton in Central Bedfordshire for over 30 years and many people in Kempston and Bedford will know me as a Post Master, businessman and former councillor.

"I have a long-term interest in policing and tackling crime: I was a police officer for 5 years with the Metropolitan Police and I currently serve as a member of the Independent Advisory Group to the Police.

"I am looking forward to talking with as many people as possible over the next couple of months."

PCCs are elected to make sure police meet the needs of the community effectively, and they are responsible for the budget that is raised from the local policing precept via council tax.

The last date to register to vote is April 21.

If you are already registered to vote you do not need to do so again and you'll receive your poll card from April 3.