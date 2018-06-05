Line Dunstable streets for huge Truck Convoy!

A spectacular truck convoy is coming through Dunstable to support military charities, its organisers hoping people will line the streets in support.

On June 9, over 100 trucks will pass through the town centre to raise money for The Royal British Legion, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, and Pilgrim Bandits.

Special guest 102-year-old poppy seller, Wally Randall, of Leighton Buzzard, will be cutting the ribbon at Flamstead Truck Stop to set the vehicles on their journey at 10am sharp, the convoy arriving in Dunstable at around 10.20am before it continues through Leighton Buzzard and on to Billington Showground.

Organiser, Graham Munt, said: “At Billington, Lee Rigby’s family and Ben Parkinson MBE will be walking around and speaking to the public and we will also have Billy Byrne from BBC One’s DIY SOS .

“At 10pm two military buglers will perform the last post and there will be a two minute silence as a mark of respect; as soon as it’s up the trucks will put on their beams and honk their horns for a few minutes.

“We’ve also got something really special from the final band Heroes’ Journey.”

Billington Showground gates will open at 1pm where guests can enjoy stalls, a raffle with prizes from local businesses, a tombola and a fairground. There will also be live music and bands, the site open until 11pm.

Graham would like to thank Grant Palmer buses, Z Fleet and Renault Trucks UK for its kind £1,000 donation and hospitality stall.

The Royal British Legion provides support for the Royal Navy, British Army, Royal Air Force, reservists, veterans, and their families, Scotty’s Little Soldiers supports children who have lost a parent serving in the British Armed Forces, and Pilgrim Bandits raises funds for expeditions, and grants which provide injured personnel with sports equipment and wheelchairs.