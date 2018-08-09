London Luton Airport helps air ambulance make life-saving pit stops

Essex & Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT) is to receive support from Harrods Aviation Ltd and London Luton Airport (LLA).

Harrods Aviation Ltd, a specialist private aviation operator at LLA, has agreed to waive all landing charges and handling costs if one of EHAAT’s helicopters needs to call at the airport, while London Luton Airport has agreed to supply fuel free of charge.

EHAAT provides Helicopter Emergency Medical Services across Essex, Hertfordshire and surrounding areas including Bedfordshire. As a result, crews can find themselves tasked to deal with an emergency at LLA or in the nearby area.

Whilst LLA has never charged landing fees in the event of an emergency at the airport, the new arrangement means that the life-saving charity can now use LLA as a pit stop without incurring any charges.

Cliff Gale, Operations Director of EHAAT said: “As a Charity we are grateful for all the support we get to keep us flying and we are always looking for ways of supporting our essential costs.

“This gesture from Harrods Aviation and London Luton Airport is particularly welcome as it comes from two organisations in the aviation world that we work closely with.”

Will Holroyd, Sales and Marketing Director at Harrods Aviation Ltd said: “We are proud to be supporting the important and invaluable work performed by the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance. Of course, we hope to never see the ambulance at Luton, but if we do they can be assured of receiving immediate and full support on the ground from Harrods Aviation.

Liam Bolger, Head of Airside at LLA said: “Essex & Herts Air Ambulance does invaluable work at the airport and in the local community and we are delighted to be able to support them. Covering the cost of fuel is our way of saying thank you to this fantastic organisation, and we hope that this will help EHAAT to continue with its life-saving work.”