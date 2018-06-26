Love Parks Week 2018

Dunstable Town Council will take part in Love Parks Week, a national campaign to highlight the importance of the town’s parks and public green spaces.

During Love Parks Week, from Friday, July 13, the council will encourage more people to enjoy the town’s parks and gardens with different events.

On Friday, July 13, there will be a Pirates Picnic at Brewers Hill Recreation Ground from 11am till 12.30pm, the event is for families with children under five. There are 50 spaces available, it is £1 for a child which includes a lunch, and adults are free.

There will be a free BBQ in Grove House Gardens on Monday, July 16, from 5pm till 7pm for 10 to 18-year-olds.

On Tuesday, July 17, there will be an Over 55’s Exercise in the Park, at Brewers Hill Recreation Ground from 10.30am till 1pm, with different types of light exercises to help keep people fit and active.

Visitors can discover the natural beauty of Dunstable West Street Cemetery on Wednesday, July 18.

To book a place and for more information about the events visit www.dunstable.gov.uk.