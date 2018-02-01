Loving father’s tragic suicide in Houghton Regis

A father-of-five set himself on fire in Houghton Regis in a suicide bid and died nine hours later in hospital.

47-year-old Clinton Comb set himself alight at around 1pm on June 25 last year at a wooded area off Park Road.

After being airlifted to a specialist burns unit at Broomfield Hospital in Essex, Mr Comb later succumbed to his injuries at 10pm the same evening.

A paramedic stated that Mr Comb was conscious at the time of her arrival and was heard to say: “Just kill me ... I can’t live without my kids, just kill me.”

“He just kept repeating the one sentence,” stated the paramedic in her evidence.

It was understood by emergency services that several passers-by helped to extinguish the flames before their arrival.

Mr Comb was found to have 95% full thickness burns and his injuries were deemed to be “non-survivable”.

After being transferred to Broomfield Hospital, clinicians focused on providing pain relief and end-of-life care until his death.

Mr Comb’s sister attended the inquest and gave evidence in relation to her brother’s treatment at the Ash Ward mental health unit at Luton & Dunstable Hospital.

She stated that his medication packet had later been found to be empty, having run out on June 21 just one day after his release.

A subsequent serious incident review identified four care delivery problems from East London Foundation Trust – responsible for mental health services in the area – including poor communication with Mr Comb’s family.

A conclusion was given of suicide after intentionally setting himself on fire.