Luton and Dunstable busway reopens after man killed in collision near Hatters Way

Luton and Dunstable busway has resumed service after a man was killed in a collision near Hatters Way in the early hours of this morning.

A Beds Police spokesman said: “We were called shortly after 4am this morning (Saturday) to reports of a collision between a bus and a pedestrian. Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

“The busway will remain closed while enquiries are on-going but all temporary road closures have since been reopened.”

At 12.15pm today, Arriva confirmed that the busway had resumed normal service