The Luton and Dunstable University Hospital (L&D) welcomed a few people who were there on the day the hospital opened in 1939 and lined the streets waiting for Queen Mary to arrive.

As part of the 80th birthday celebrations the hospital held an event on Thursday, February 14, there were performances from Ferrars Junior School choir, Dallow Road Primary School choir and the L&D hospital choir.

There was also a Service of Celebration held for all faiths and a candle was lit to mark the occasion.

The Mayors of Luton, Dunstable and Houghton Regis joined Simon Linnett (Hospital Chairman), Matt Gibbons (Director of Finance) and Edward Phillips (Chairman of the Helipad Appeal) to judge a cake competition.

Luton and Dunstable Hospital celebrates 80 years

To commemorate the 80th birthday, a permanent exhibition has been installed on the first and second floor of the hospital, it includes photos from when it was opened and the ‘Dig for Victory’ efforts during the war.

One of the cakes in the competition

