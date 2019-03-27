Luton and Dunstable Hospital one step closer to becoming a dementia friendly organisation

The Luton and Dunstable University Hospital (L&D) is one step closer to becoming a nationally recognised Dementia Friendly facility.

The Luton Dementia Action Alliance recently visited the hospital to present them with their dementia friendly certificates. This marks an important milestone for the Trust in being nationally recognised for its work towards making the hospital a dementia friendly organisation.

Staff from the hospital with the certificate from Luton Dementia Action Alliance

The Dementia Action Alliance brings organisations together that are committed to transforming health and social care outcomes for people affected by dementia.

The Dementia Nurse Specialist, Yvonne Weldon, at the L&D is educating all staff about the importance of treating people with dementia, and their carers, with dignity and respect. Staff often have to adapt their approach to caring for the patient, particularly when patients are admitted unexpectedly through A&E. Yvonne is working with colleagues in the Emergency and Outpatient Departments as well as on the wards to ensure patients receive high quality and consistent care throughout the hospital.

Liz Lees, Chief Nurse at the hospital, said “To have the support of the DAA is invaluable to make sure we are doing the best we can for our patients with dementia before they come into hospital, during their stay at the L&D and then when they are discharged home.

“A more holistic approach to their care has already shown huge benefits to the patients and their carers and reduces the chances of them being readmitted.”

Maria Collins, Chair of LDAA, attended the L&D to meet the staff involved in the initiative and explained how she was a former nurse who had trained at the Trust so is delighted to support the hospital in becoming dementia friendly.

She went on to set up her own company because of her mother’s experience of dementia and her vision to deliver better care for patients with dementia in their own home setting.

Maria said: “While my mother was in hospital, I saw how important it was to improve the knowledge, skills and environment for everyone who had dementia or was caring for someone with dementia.

“I am so pleased to see that when my clients are admitted to hospital now, significant improvements have been made.

“It is a privilege to Chair the Luton Dementia Action Alliance and be able to support organisations such as the L&D to become Dementia Friendly.”