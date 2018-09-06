Luton and Dunstable Hospital wishes UNISON a happy 25th birthday

Delighted NHS staff at Luton and Dunstable Hospital (L&D) gathered to celebrate the 25th birthday of the trade union UNISON.

On Friday, August 31, a special tea party was held along with Bedfordshire Euro MP Alex Mayer, who handed over a giant birthday card to branch chair, Leon Fisher.

The Labour MEP said: “Well done for the tremendous work you do in putting pressure on the government to give hardworking NHS staff a pay rise.

“I know that a well funded and well resourced NHS, fit for the future, is the present you all really want.”

UNISON’s L&D branch covers over 800 members.

The union was formed in 1993 when three public sector trade unions, the National and Local Government Officers Association, the National Union of Public Employees and the Confederation of Health Service Employees merged.