Luton boy injured by laser pen

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was injured when he had a laser pen shone at him.

On Wednesday (6 December) at approximately 4.45pm the teenager was walking along the path between Whitehorse Vale and Northwell Drive when two boys shone a laser pen at him from a distance. The boy sustained damage to his eyes and required hospital treatment.

The offenders were described as between 12 and 14 years old and wearing dark clothes.

Detective Constable Mark Amey, investigating, said: “This was a nasty and unprovoked incident which left the victim with serious injuries. We are following a number of lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances of this incident and we are keen to speak to anyone with information about it.

“It is important to remember that, although widely available, laser pens are not a toy and can be dangerous if used incorrectly. It is also a criminal offence to shine them in people’s eyes, at cars or aircrafts.

“We would also like to encourage parents and careers to speak to their children about the dangers of laser pens.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting reference number C/53207/2017.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.