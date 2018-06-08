Luton lad holds Dunstable footie match fundraiser to kick Crohn’s Disease

A Luton lad with Crohn’s Disease is giving it a good kicking, as he holds a charity football match to raise awareness about the condition.

Andy Whittamore, 29, is holding a family fun day and charity football match at Creasey Park Football Centre, Dunstable, on June 30, and hopes to gather support from both the towns’ communities.

Crohn’s Disease means parts of the digestive system become inflamed, and it is one type of a condition called inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), causing amongst other symptoms, fatigue, stomach aches and cramps.

Andy, who works at DW Fitness First, Dunstable, said: “I don’t think there is enough exposure to these illnesses.

“I’m raising money for the wonderful charity, Cure Crohn’s Colitis, as 100 per cent of donations actually go towards researching a cure.

“I am a sufferer of Crohn’s Colitis but am in remission. However, many suffer daily - a couple of people I got quite close to lost their lives due to complications with their IBD.”

Andy has set a target of £10,000 and the event is open from 12noon - 5pm. The IBD SuperHeroes (named after the charity’s fundraising project) will play Ben’s IBD XI at 1pm.

There will be a bouncy castle, bar, and ice-cream. Adults £3; u16s and seniors - free.