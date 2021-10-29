Luton man jailed for using imitation gun to rob teen in Dunstable park

Ummair Hussain

A Luton man has been jailed after using an imitation firearm to rob a teenage boy’s necklace and speaker in a Dunstable park.

Ummair Hussain, 20, of Marlin Road, was sentenced to three years and nine months in a young offender’s institution on October 21 after using a BB gun to threaten and rob a 14-year-old boy.

At around 1pm on August 21 2020, Hussain approached the victim in Grove House Gardens, near the Grove Theatre, as he as sitting in the park.

Despite initially seeming friendly, Hussain’s manner quickly changed as he ordered the victim to hand over his gold chain and bluetooth speaker.

Police were called after the boy returned home, and during a visit to the scene later the same day, officers apprehended Hussain and seized the imitation firearm.

PC Jordan Lancaster, from Bedfordshire Police’s Crime Investigation Department, said: “This was a cowardly robbery with Hussain using an imitation firearm to take an innocent young man’s personal belongings in a completely unprovoked attack.

“Despite the clear evidence, Hussain continued to plead his innocence and I’m glad that a jury found him guilty of this really serious offence.

“As a force we are committed to ensuring our communities are safe from gun crime and will continue to treat such offenders robustly, while also working alongside partners to prevent incidents like this happening in the first place.”

To find out more about the work taking place to tackle violence and exploitation in Bedfordshire, visit https://www.bavex.co.uk/

If you have a firearm or knife and want to get rid of it, talk to an adult who you trust and find out more about where you can get help.