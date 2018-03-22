Luton man’s daring chest wax to help cousin battle terminal cancer

A kind-hearted Luton man is taking on many a male’s worst nightmare - a full chest wax - as he prepares to help his cousin battle terminal cancer.

Wayne Oakey, 31, is having his hair removed at Elysium Beauty Salon, Stockingstone Road, in aid of his Irish cousin, Vicky Phelan, as he hopes to raise £2,000 towards treatment to prolong her life.

Vicky Phelan, of Ireland.

Vicky was first diagnosed with cervical cancer in June 2014, and had chemotherapy and radiotherapy, meaning she was clear for three years.

However, whilst she attended a routine appointment in November 2017, doctors found a large mass of lymph nodes attached to her aorta, which are inoperable.

Wayne said: “Vicky means so much to the family, she is such a lovely, kind hearted woman.

“I’m anxious about the chest waxing and know it will probably hurt a lot, but I don’t care if I can raise money.”

Wayne and his wife, Michelle.

The mother-of two hopes to relocate her family - husband, Jim, daughter Amelia, 12, and son Darragh, seven - to the United States and secure a place on a six-month clinical trial in Maryland.

She has set herself a €100,000 target but costs could be up to €284,000.

Vicky then hopes to receive two types of treatment: a new drug called pembrolizumab, which stimulates the body to fight cancer cells, and T-cell therapy, the cells being engineered to fight the disease.

Vicky, 43, said:“When I was told that my cancer was terminal, I was devastated.

“But I couldn’t waste any more time hiding away; I woke up and made a conscious decision to use my skills as a researcher to find a treatment to give me more time.”

Wayne’s chest wax takes place on Saturday (March 24) at 12.45pm, as he’s cheered on by wife, Michelle!

https://www.gofundme.com/n4avd4-chest-wax-to-help-vicky-phelan