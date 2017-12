Luton is raring to go racing as the Keech Hospice Care Santa Run has been rescheduled for Sunday (Dec 17), after being cancelled on Dec 10 due to poor weather.

Registration at Wardown Park opens at 10am and the run starts at 11am. For more information, check the hospice Facebook page, www.keech.org.uk (website), call 01582 707940 or email the team address:

letmehelp@keech.org.uk