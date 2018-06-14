Luton teen jailed four years after Houghton Regis stabbing

A 17-year-old boy has been sentenced to four years in jail for his involvement in a stabbing.

The boy, from Luton, who cannot be named due to his age, pleaded guilty to Grievous Bodily Harm and was today sentenced at Luton Crown Court.

At around 11am on Tuesday, January 30, police were called to reports that a teenager had been stabbed in Parkside Drive in Houghton Regis.

Emergency services attended and a 17-year-old boy was air lifted to hospital with serious injuries. He was later discharged.

Detective Constable Colin Knight said: “The length of the sentence handed down to the teenager reflects the gravity with which knife crime is viewed, not only in Bedfordshire, but in the UK.

“Knife crime continues to be a high priority for the force, and we will bring offenders to justice for such serious crimes. It is really important that we continue to work with our communities to tackle this issue.”