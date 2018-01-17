Luton woman becomes first person to find rare white Cadbury Creme Egg, but will she eat it?

A nursery manager from Luton has become the first person to find one of Cadbury’s white Creme Eggs to win a cash prize of £1,000.

Natasha Bream, 30, bought three Creme Eggs from a Tesco Express store in the town while on her lunch break and said she was “shocked” to find she had a white version on opening the first one.

Nursery worker Natasha with her �1,000 egg. Photo: Cadbury

Natasha dialled the helpline number on the inside of the wrapper and was then told she was one of the few lucky winners.

Her egg is one of just 34 made that offers finders a £1,000 reward. There’s just one containing the top prize of £2,000 while the others are worth £100.

Asked if she was going to eat the egg, she said: “I don’t think I am for now. I will wait for a while and eat it eventually.”

Natasha says she plans to use the prize money to go on holiday.

The white eggs are being stocked until Easter Sunday on April 1. Happy hunting... although what are the odds of a second one popping up in the Luton/Dunstable area?