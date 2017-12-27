Magical land of Narnia comes to life in Dunstable school

A Dunstable school transformed their library into a magical wonderland, as children could step into the world of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe!

Lancot Challenger Academy enchanted guests at their Santa’s grotto, as excited children could step through large wardrobe doors and enter a snow-covered scene from Narnia.

A Lancot Challenger Academy spokeswoman, said: “The very creative parents of Lancot worked together to create this year’s Santa’s grotto.

“The school library was transformed into our very own Narnia, which was being enjoyed by all the children in the lead up to Christmas.

“The entrance of the grotto was created using a large antique double wardrobe, with doors opening to allow the children to step inside.

“It was a truly magical setting for the traditional Father and Mother Christmas visits; the looks on the children’s faces were wonderful!”

As well as recreating the magical world of C. S. Lewis, staff, parents and pupils managed to raise £2,100 for the school when they held their annual Christmas Fete on November 25.

The spokeswoman said: “The fete was opened with singing from the Lancot Choir who sang a collection of beautiful carols!

“There was an incredible turnout from staff, parents, families and local residents.

“We had local stall holders in attendance, selling items ranging from Christmas Eve boxes to candles.

“We were lucky to have some incredible raffle prizes donated to us this year and along with the popular stalls, we managed to raise in excess of £2,100! This is an incredible amount and is used in so many ways across the school to benefit the pupils.”