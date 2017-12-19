Making it easier to report Hate Crime

Barnfield College has become the first educational establishment in Bedfordshire to become a Hate Crime Reporting Centre.

Meaningful Education, based in Houghton Regis, will also become a Hate Crime Reporting Centre, the organisation provides learning opportunities across the county. Both will work with Bedfordshire Police, joining the list of organisations acting as reporting centres which take reports on behalf of the police.

The centres allow victims and witnesses of hate crime to report the matter in familiar surroundings and to someone they may feel more comfortable with rather than reporting it directly to the police. This ensures all victims and witnesses are able to report hate crime.

Beth Taylor, of Barnfield College, said: “We are delighted to work with Bedfordshire Police to raise awareness and help combat hate crime, and are truly honoured to have become the first college in the country to become a reporting centre. We are committed to the cause to providing a platform for anyone, both internal and external to Barnfield College, who has been a victim of hate crime or has any concerns about someone who has been a victim.”

Hate Crime Sergeant James Hart said: “We are really pleased that Barnfield College and Meaningful Education are on board to give more victims an opportunity to report hate crime.

“Hate crime can happen to anyone, any time, simply because others take a disliking to their identity.

“It has a devastating impact on victims and can leave them isolated, vulnerable and even suicidal, for being threatened, attacked or abused, often repeatedly.

“Although we have seen a rise in people reporting hate crime, we know it remains under-reported and our Third Party Reporting Centres play an important role in encouraging victims to come forward.”

Director Clare Copleston, of Meaningful Education, added: “Hate crimes are based on ignorance, prejudice and discrimination and have no place in our community.

“Here at Meaningful Education we believe it is of the upmost importance to treat everybody with dignity and respect.”