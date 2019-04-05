Mamma Mia! - mum and new born kittens rescued in Luton

A moggie and her five kittens were rescued on Mother’s Day, after she gave birth to the litter among a pile of rubbish in a underground area near to a hotel in Adelaide Street, Luton.

A member of the public had heard a faint sound of meowing near to the area, and when they went to investigate they discovered the mum and her kittens - which had clearly only just been born.

RSPCA animal collection officer (ACO) Grace Mead, attended the scene on the morning of Mother’s Day to collect them, and they were taken to RSPCA Blackberry Farm, where they are now being cared for by staff at the centre.

ACO Mead said: “We think mum, who has since been called Mamma Mia, had chosen the spot because it was hidden and out of the way, so she probably felt this was a safe place to give birth.

“Thankfully a member of the public managed to hear her down there and called the RSPCA.

“Mum had nestled herself in between the rubbish and plastic, and had given birth to five little kittens.

“Mum was just the sweetest thing, and very friendly. It is likely she was owned, but sadly she was not microchipped.

“I put up posters in the area and have posted her details on Pets Located, in the hope that her owner will get in touch.”

Anyone who has an information as to who might own the cat is urged to call the RSPCA inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care please visit the RSPCA website.