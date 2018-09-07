Man arrested after A5 Hockliffe collision this morning

A woman has been left with serious injuries following a road traffic collision in Hockliffe this morning (Friday, September 7).

At around 6.10am, officers were called to reports of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on the A5 Watling Street.

Emergency services attended and a woman was taken to hospital.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Sergeant Sam Cordingley, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “This incident has left a woman with serious injuries so it’s really important we find out the cause of it. If you witnessed it, or have any information which could help our investigation, please do get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or via the online reporting centre quoting reference number 53 of 7 September.