Man arrested at Luton airport under Terrorism Act

A man has been arrested at Luton Airport on suspicion of terrorism offences.
At approximately 8.30pm on Thursday, 27 December, officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command arrested a 32-year-old man after he arrived at Luton Airport on an inbound flight.
He was arrested on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts, contrary to Section 5 Terrorism Act 2006 and has been detained under PACE.
He was taken to a police station in the Bedfordshire area where he remains in custody.
The investigation is being conducted by detectives from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.
The arrest is Syria-related and not related to any offences at the airport.
Enquiries continue.