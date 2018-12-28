Man arrested at Luton airport under Terrorism Act

A man has been arrested at Luton Airport on suspicion of terrorism offences.

At approximately 8.30pm on Thursday, 27 December, officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command arrested a 32-year-old man after he arrived at Luton Airport on an inbound flight.

He was arrested on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts, contrary to Section 5 Terrorism Act 2006 and has been detained under PACE.

He was taken to a police station in the Bedfordshire area where he remains in custody.

The investigation is being conducted by detectives from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

The arrest is Syria-related and not related to any offences at the airport.

Enquiries continue.