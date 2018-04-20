Man assaulted in Dunstable’s HQ Sports Bar

A man was assaulted while playing pool in Dunstable’s HQ Sports Bar.

The incident took place at around 9pm on Saturday, April 7, inside HQ Sports Bar, Court Drive.

The victim was playing pool in the bar when he was involved in an altercation with three men, and was assaulted by one of them.

The offender is described as a white man, in his 30s and stocky.

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler, investigating, said: “This was a nasty incident in which the victim sustained serious injuries. He is understandably very upset, and we are keen to trace the man responsible. Our investigation is ongoing and we would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC Wheeler on 101 quoting crime reference number JD/15834/2018, You can also report the information using our online reporting centre at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report, or alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.