Man charged with dangerous driving after an officer was hit by a car in Dunstable

A man from Dunstable has been charged after a police officer was hit by a stolen car on Saturday, March 16.

The incident happened at a petrol station in Skimpot Road, Dunstable.

William Parker, 30, of Union Street, has been charged with dangerous driving and assaulting an emergency worker after the incident involving a police officer in Skimpot Road.

He has also been charged with a burglary offence.

Parker has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Luton Magistrates Court tomorrow (Tuesday).