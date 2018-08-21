Man jailed for dangerous driving in Dunstable

A 20-year-old man has been jailed for 15 months for possession of a knife and dangerous driving in Dunstable.

Brandon Hamblin, of Vineyard Way, Bedford, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court yesterday (Monday) after being found guilty. He received eight months for dangerous driving, one month for driving while disqualified and six months for possession of a bladed article, all to run consecutively.

Brandon Hamblin

On 8 July, two officers spotted a car driving in a dangerous manner in High Street South, Dunstable.

The driver, Hamblin, failed to stop after being signalled by the officers.

A pursuit took place during which Hamblin was driving at excessive speed on a single carriageway. After approximately 10 minutes he stopped.

The officers carried out a search of the vehicle, during which a large kitchen knife was found in the door of the car.

Detective Constable Jeremy Aitkin said: “Hamblin was driving at excessive speed and in an extremely dangerous manner.

“He was lucky that he didn’t cause a serious collision which could have involved other vehicles.

“He was also found in possession of a large knife, and we will not tolerate violent crime in our county.

“We hope this case will serve as a warning and deter other people from dangerous driving and habitual knife carrying.”