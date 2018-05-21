Man left fighting for his life after collision with a taxi in Dunstable

Police are investigating after a man was left fighting for his life after he was involved in a collision with a taxi in Dunstable in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following the collision on High Street North, near to the junction with Church Street, at around 3.55am.

Emergency services attended the scene and the man was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

Sergeant Paul Stanbridge, investigating the incident, said: “This is clearly a serious incident which has left a man fighting for his life in hospital.

“We are working hard to establish the circumstances around the collision, and would ask that anyone in the area at the time who may have information to help our investigation gets in touch.”

A section of High Street North was closed while the scene was dealt with, but has since been re-opened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police by calling 101.