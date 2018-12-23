Man seriously injured in collision with car in Dunstable

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision with a car in Dunstable this morning.

Officers were called just after 6.20am to reports of a collision close to the Eyncourt Road/Verey Road junction in Woodside Industrial Estate, involving a car and a pedestrian.

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “Eyncourt Road in Dunstable is currently closed as we are dealing with a road traffic collision.

“Emergency services attended and one man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 76 of 23 December.