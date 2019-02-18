Man stabbed in Luton’s Riddy Lane

A man was stabbed in Luton’s Riddy Lane on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened at 2.35pm (February 16), and a BCH armed police response vehicle rushed to the scene.

The BCH team, of Luton, located and detained the suspect whilst on route to the victim, and has Tweeted about the incident on social media.

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman told the Luton News: “We were called at 2.35pm on Saturday to reports of a stabbing in Riddy Lane.

“Officers attended and a man was arrested on suspicion of causing GBH with intent.

“One person was taken to hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.”