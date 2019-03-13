Man threatens Nisa staff with knife in Houghton Regis shop robbery

A man threatened a shopworker in Houghton Regis during an armed robbery on Monday.

At 2.30pm, a man entered the Nisa store on Neptune Square and demanded money from the till, threatening a member of staff with what is believed to be a knife.

The man then jumped over the counter and took cash, before leaving and running up Dolphin Drive and out of sight.

DC Mandy Godfree, investigating, said: “I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the Neptune Square, Parkside Drive or Dolphin Drive area at the time of the incident, especially if you saw something suspicious.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call DC Godfree on 101 quoting reference number 40/14386/19.

You can also report information online at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report, or by calling independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.