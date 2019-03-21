Man wanted after business burglaries and knifepoint robberies in Houghton Regis and Dunstable

Bedfordshire Police has issued a wanted appeal for a man following a series of business burglaries and knifepoint robberies in Houghton Regis and Dunstable between December and March.

Officers are looking to trace Paul Magnam, 30, of Hillborough Crescent, Houghton Regis, and believe he could be staying with friends in Houghton Regis, Dunstable or Luton.

Paul Magnam

A number of lines of enquiry are being followed, and anyone who knows of Magnam’s whereabouts, or who recognises the man pictured, is urged not to approach him, but to contact police immediately.

Anyone with information is asked call police on 101, quoting Operation Smallholm and reference 274 of 21 March.

Members of the public can also submit information via the force’s online reporting tool or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

In an emergency, or if there is a crime in progress, please call 999.