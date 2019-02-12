Mayor of Luton officially openes new MRI scanner at Luton and Dunstable Hospital

The Mayor of Luton, councillor Naseem Ayub, officially opened the MRI scanner suite at the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital.

The MRI suite transformation, consisting of a new departmental layout with installation of a third scanner, new inpatient bed bays and new outpatient seating/changing areas, is now complete.

The transformed MRI scanner suite is now open

The suite provides patients with a friendly, comfortable, calming environment and waiting times should be improved.

Simon Nicholson, Imaging Manager, said: “The addition of the 3rd scanner and redesign of the department provides our patients with state of the art diagnostic MRI and a friendly and comfortable environment.

“We are delighted that the Mayor of Luton, Councillor Naseem Ayub, was able to attend and officially open the new facility.”