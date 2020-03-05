Meet Mani, Dunstable’s answer to Greta Thunberg, who has made a YouTube video to save orangutans

A Dunstable schoolgirl has proved that she’s the town’s answer to Greta Thunberg after writing a passionate letter to dissuade companies from using unsustainable palm oil.

Mani Abdullah, six, of Watling Lower School, was challenged to draft the piece by her teacher when she and her classmates were learning about the environment.

The determined pupil composed a letter in defence of the orangutans who are losing their rainforest homes to deforestation, and her family were so impressed they uploaded a YouTube video of Mani reading her work.

Mani said: “At school we were writing letters to the palm oil companies. But it’s not the fault of the people who cut down the trees, they are just trying to earn money for their families. It’s the people who want them to get the palm oil.

“We still want orangutans on this earth. They are really cute and fluffy and they need the trees because they swing and sleep in them.”

Palm oil is an edible vegetable oil that comes from the fruit grown on the oil palm tree, but as Mani explained in her letter, the oil is used by companies in everyday items such as “coloured lipstick, scrumptious cookies, and shampoo”.

Mani used plenty of emotive language in her letter, as well as statistics, explaining that 25 orangutans are dying each day and “that is just not good enough”.

The young activist has now explained to her family and friends the threat that unsustainable palm oil poses, and Mani and her mum have a list of 26 names that palm oil can be called on product labels.

Mum, Michelle,said: “I am very proud of her. I think sometimes you underestimate what your children are capable of, but she proved me wrong. Palm oil feels like something that’s been under the radar. It should have a symbol on packaging that’s easy to identify.”

Teacher, Mr Penglase, said:“Mani has done this all by herself passionately and very responsibly. Her video shows her class’s anger towards the people that hurt our planet. We are very proud of her open letter at Watling and she has given us great faith in the next generation. What a star.”