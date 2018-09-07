Men from Leighton Buzzard, Dunstable and London charged with drug offences after series of warrants

Men from Leighton Buzzard, Dunstable, and London have been charged with drug offences after a series of warrants on Wednesday.

David Nembhard, 29, of Marble Drive, Brent Cross, London; Mohammed Rauf, 29, of Richmond Road, Leighton Buzzard; Bernard McCarthy, 23, of Suffolk Road, Dunstable, and Sam Smith, 21, of Meadow Way, Leighton Buzzard, have been charged with a range of drugs supply offences.

All four appeared at Luton Magistrates Court today (Friday) and were remanded in custody until their next court date on October 8.

Three other people – a 32-year-old man, a 21-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy – who were initially arrested have been released under investigation following Wednesday’s warrants.

The warrants were led by Bedfordshire Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit, supported by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) and National Crime Agency.