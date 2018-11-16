More power cuts strike Dunstable this afternoon

Dunstable has been blighted by more power cuts this afternoon (November 16), as families report that they are still sitting in the dark as evening draws in.

Yesterday (November 15) nearly 600 properties in the LU6 and LU5 postcodes were affected by “mini power cuts”, which were caused by an underground cable fault.

Power was restored by 7.25pm; however, this afternoon residents contacted the Gazette to say that they were still experiencing problems.

A spokesman for UK Power Networks said: “UK Power Networks engineers are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore electricity supplies to customers in Dunstable following a fault with a piece of electrical equipment at 2.20pm today.

“This is not related to yesterday’s power interruption, although some of the same customers are affected and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”