Motorcyclist dies in crash on A5 near Hockliffe

A motorcyclist died at the scene after a collision on the A5 near Hockliffe close to the junction with Eastern Way.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the accident on Friday (June 15) just before 7pm, which involved a silver Volkswagen Golf, travelling south, and a black Suzuki motorbike.

Emergency services attended but one man, the rider of the motorbike, was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Road closures were in place while officers dealt with the incident.

Sergeant Declan McDonagh from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Forensic Collision Investigation Unit, investigating, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who has any information about the incident. If you were travelling along the A5 at the time of the incident, please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information can report information online by visiting www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report, or by calling 101 and quoting Operation Bodach.