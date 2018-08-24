Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after collision in Dunstable

A man has been taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition following a collision in Dunstable.

At around 3.25pm police were called to reports of a collision between a motorcyclist and a stationary car.

The motorcyclist has been airlifted to the Royal London Hospital in a life-threatening condition.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman discounted rumours on social media that the man was involved in a police chase, describing them as “untrue”.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 254 of 24 August.