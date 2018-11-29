Motorists targeted and vehicles seized in joint operation at Luton Airport

A number of motorists were stopped for traffic offences and several vehicles seized for having no insurance during an operation at Luton Airport on Saturday.

The joint operation between Bedfordshire Police, Luton Borough Council, and HM Revenue and Customs saw 150 vehicles checked, resulting in four vehicles being seized for no insurance, 26 traffic offence reports being issued, four people being reported for other offences, and multiple intelligence reports being produced.

Cllr Aslam Khan, portfolio holder for public protection at Luton Council, said “We take the issue of unlicensed vehicles and unsafe driving very seriously and I’m very pleased at the outcome of this operation.

“This is another great example of the excellent joint working relationship between Luton Council, Bedfordshire Police and partners, ensuring the safety of residents.”

Sergeant Giles Hutchinson, from the Bedfordshire Police London Luton Airport community policing team, said: “This operation was a great success and a fantastic example of partnership working.

“We want to ensure that people are as safe as possible on our roads, which is why we carry out operations such as this, and we will be looking to repeat the operation again in the future. I’d also like to thank Luton Council, HMRC, and our airport Special Constables who were on hand to assist with this action.”