Mozart’s finest to be performed by Luton Choral Society

Music that inspired the film Amadeus is to be performed in Dunstable.

Mozart’s Jupiter Symphony and his Great Mass in C Minor will be performed by Luton Choral Society, with professional soloists and orchestra, at Priory Church, Church Street, Dunstable, LU5 4RS.

The concert is on Saturday, December 8, at 7.30pm.

The Jupiter is Mozart’s last and grandest symphony, and the Mass is thought by many to be the most sublime religious music ever written.

The audience can expect drama, unforgettable melodies, plus some exuberant singing and orchestral playing.

Tickets are £12, concessions £10, under 18 £5, availabel on the door, or at www.lutonchoralsociety.org.uk